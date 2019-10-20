Female high school teacher arrested for having sex with 16-year-old male student

A former teacher and basketball coach at a Florida high school has been arrested for allegedly heaving sex with a 16-year-old male student.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 28-year-old Megan Parris turned herself in after a judge signed her arrest warrant.She was booked into the county jail on a count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.Parris taught math and helped coach the New Smyrna Beach High School girls’ basketball team.

The investigation began in March, after a student at the school reported allegations of inappropriate conduct involving Parris and the 16-year-old boy.The school placed Parris on paid administrative leave and she has not returned to the classroom.

During the seven-month investigation, which entailed interviews and search warrants for digital evidence, detectives allegedly established that Parris had sex with the victim off campus.