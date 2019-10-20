Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Manushi Chhillar is a hot sensation online as her photos are usually well liked by her fans. She was seen in a golden dress during Vogue Women of the year awards 2019. She looked bold and sexy as her entire back was revealing in that outfit. She has shared these photos on Instagram and they have received more than million likes in total in the past few hours. She knows to pose being a super model and hence her photos are trending all over social media. Her fans have made thousands of comments on these photos appreciating her looks. She is ready for her Bollywood debut and will be seen in a movie opposite to Akshay Kumar based on epic Prithviraj Chauhan in 2020.

Here are some of her photos from Vogue awards 2019