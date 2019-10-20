“Sex is fantastic when you are in love”,says Actress Ileana D’Cruz

Actress Ileana D’Cruz social media posts spoke volumes about her love affair. While Ileana has not yet openly spoken about her break-up with Andrew, she recently spilled the beans on her post break-up phase. Ileana reportedly revealed that while she is going through a heart-break, she goes off sugar, workouts, gets her tan right and paints. According to the actress, one should always find a scope to work on themselves.

Calling herself shy when it comes to approaching men, Ileana reportedly said that she gets extremely shy. According to her, she is the definition of a nerd. She is always cocky, awkward, says stupid things and does everything in her power to make herself look horrible. So it just never works.

In one of her earlier statements, Ileana had said how according to her sex has nothing to do with love. Elaborating more on the same, she reportedly added that one should enjoy sex but, there has to be some amount of emotion to do it. Sex is fantastic when you are in love. Because then it is two souls.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will soon be seen in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film ‘Pagalpanti’. The film also stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.