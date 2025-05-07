Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Cancels Visit to Three European Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has canceled his upcoming trip to Europe, which was scheduled for mid-May and included visits to Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands. The decision follows the launch of “Operation Sindoor,” a military operation carried out by India in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 civilians dead. While no official explanation has been given for the cancellation, the move is widely seen as a response to heightened regional tensions and a sign that the Prime Minister is prioritizing national security and regional stability.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to dismantle terror infrastructure operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation targeted facilities allegedly linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which India holds responsible for cross-border terrorism. These precision strikes focused on nine specific locations while deliberately avoiding Pakistani military sites, underscoring India’s intent to keep the action non-escalatory and focused on terrorist threats.

The Indian government emphasized that the strikes were systematic, targeted, and designed to minimize broader conflict while sending a strong message against terrorism. Meanwhile, Pakistan has condemned the strikes, calling them an act of war. The fallout from Operation Sindoor may prompt a reevaluation of diplomatic engagements, as India appears to be shifting its focus inward to address immediate security concerns and regional implications.