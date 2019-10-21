World Military Olympics,China dominates medal hunt

The 2nd day of the Military World Games, known as Military Olympics taking place at the game village of Wuhan in China witnessed an overall dominion of Chinese swimmers in pool and water events.

After the second matchday concluded, China led the medal table with 26 golds, followed by Russia with 10. Brazil jumped to third place after earning a gold medal from swimming.2018 European championships bronze medalist Oleg Kostin of Russia obtained men’s 50m butterfly gold in style in 22.84 seconds, 0.94s ahead of runner-up Konrad Czerniak of Poland. Brazil broke the military games record clocking 3:14.36 in men’s 4X100m freestyle relay. China had a silver while Russia, who qualified with the fastest time in the heat, had to settle with bronze.

Earlier, World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal won his opening bout in the men’s flyweight (52kg) category as the boxers gave India a good start in the 7th World Military Games here on Saturday. Panghal beat Douglas Andrade of Brazil 4-1, while Chirag (56kg) defeated Zambia’s Katanga Christopher 5-0.