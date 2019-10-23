“Gang Rape, Forced to Eat Pork, Medical Experiments” Shocking Revelation of a Chinese Muslim

Left sympathizers have largely portrayed the Chinese model as an ideal state, with qualities of equality and brotherhood, as professed by the founders of communism. Leaders like Pak P.M Imran Khan, who speaks at length about the issues in Kashmir, has found it easy to brush under the carpet, the horrendous accounts of torture that the Muslims are subject to in Communist China.

But the latest revelation, by Sayragul Sauytbay, a Chinese Muslim of Kazakh descent who escaped en route to one of the notorious Xinjiang province concentration camps for Muslims in 2018, will shock anyone. If leaders like Imran has any sincerity in his countless impassioned plea for the Muslims, this is where he should raise at least a small finger.

Sayragul Sauytbay is a 43-year-old teacher, and her duty in the Chinese concentration camp was to equip the Muslim inmates with knowledge of the Chinese language. She was detained by the state in November 2017. During her grueling stay at the camp, she was forced to watch other Muslim women being gang-raped by guards. If the women who were raped showed any disgust or anger about the rape, they were taken away to another undisclosed location and was never seen again.

“While they were raping her they checked to see how we were reacting. People who turned their head or closed their eyes, and those who looked angry or shocked, were taken away and we never saw them again. On an everyday basis the policemen took the pretty girls with them, and they didn’t come back to the rooms all night.”she added.(as quoted by a leading media)

A bucket was all they could use as a toilet. Two minutes a day was all the time they got to use it, the bucket was allowed to empty just once.

Sauytbay adds that constant medical experiments were performed on the Muslim prisoners. Prisoners, thus used as guinea pigs, meant that many of them ended up sterile, weak or never got periods again.

Such Muslim prisoners were also forced to quit their faith and embrace new habits. To re-educate them, they were forced to eat pork, hail China, Communism and Xi Jinping.

Following Sauytbay’s release after more than a year’s incarceration as a camp teacher, after she escaped into Kazakhstan, she was given asylum in Sweden.