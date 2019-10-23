Malaika Arora’s sexy dance at birthday party goes viral : Watch Video

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora celebrates her 46th birthday today. She hosted a special party for her close friends and Bollywood celebs. Malaika looked hot and sexy in silver metallic dress. Watch the inside pictures and videos of Malaika Arora’s birthday bash.

While there are many videos from inside the party that are being widely circulated on Instagram, one particular video has got everyone’s attention. It shows Malaika letting her hair down and shaking a leg in a solo dance performance on the tunes of ‘Kudi Nachdi’. The clip has Malaika showing some sexy dance moves while enjoying her own birthday party. Check out this clip: