Little sister raped and killed by her brothers,Mother indulges in sex with her sons before the killed girls corpse

A dishearteningly sad story is reported from Indonesia which shatters the very foundations of humanity. The investigation report of the missing five-year-old girl whose corpse was later found from the Cimadiri river near Jakarta may send shivers down the spine of readers. The little girl was raped by her own brothers- assisted by their mother who choked her to death later on indulging with sex with boys in front of her daughter’s corpse.

Seeing her 5-year-old daughter getting brutally raped by her two sons aged fourteen and sixteen, the mother rushed not to save her. She entered and assisted her sons to choke the little girl to death. The mother then indulged in sexual acts with the boys in front of the dead body of the girl. The autopsy report of the girl confirmed bruises of sexual nature all over her body and trauma in her neck and the nether region as the cause of death. The investigation team also revealed that the Mother had physical relations with her sons before the incident and was filled with a grudge when she discovered her boys sharing their sexual attention with her daughter.

The investigators also revealed that the boys used to watch pornographic films together with their mother in their leisure times. The woman and her two sons are arrested and questioned by Jakarta police now.