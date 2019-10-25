Actress Urvashi Rautela’s stunning looks at Pagalpanti promotions : See Pics

Actress Urvashi Rautela is riding high on success with her upcoming film Pagalpanti’s Trailer. She is known for her bold looks and flawless beauty on social media. With over 20 Million followers, her pictures and videos instantly go viral on the internet. Teasing fans on Friday, she took to Instagram to share her array of photos in short neon blazer dress. She teamed up her look with a black waist belt, perfect makeup, lip gloss, a pair of earrings and hair left loose and styled in soft curls.

For the click, she strikes sultry poses and we cannot stop looking at her. Sharing the post, she wrote, “If you see with innocent eyes, everything is divine. Every question I ask is about you. Every step I take is toward you. PAGALPANTI PROMOTIONS @narendrakumardesign@arvinofashions @mirakinofficialStyle Architects – @rochelledsa @anishagandhi3 @tejasnerurkarr. (sic)”