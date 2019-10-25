Cyclonic storm Kyarr ravages Kasaragode district of Northern Kerala

The tropical depression which developed on to a Cyclonic storm Kyarr ravaged Kasaragod district of Northern Kerala. The torrential rains which followed hampered normal life, with several roads blocked due to fallen trees.

A major disaster was bruised as an uprooted tree fells on to the stage of an on-going Sub Zilla school fest in Kasaragod. No one was hurt as the stage was emptied just before the mishap.Some of the onlookers ran to safety during the incident. ‘Kyarr’ also brought widespread devastation in the nearest City of Mangalore in Karnataka.

The Kyarr Cyclonic storm is now moving towards the coast of Maharashtra and is expected to shift towards the coast of Oman from tomorrow.