‘Best Oral Sex Tips’:Try these oral sex tips to satisfy your partner: Video

Oral sex is a part of the sexual activity. Fellatio are 100% selfless thing. Here is some tips to enjoy the blowjob and to satisfy your partner.

If you do not like the taste of skin , try incorporating food items in your play like chocolate sauce or honey or anything that is non-stinging. Doing this can help you forget that you are actually putting your tongue on bare skin. Just pop a peppermint in your mouth and once it is dissolved, go down on him.

Mix up your oral game by physically moving around and trying new positions. using your hot breath to stimulate nerve endings is an amazing way to ramp up foreplay before diving in. This works just as well with fellatio as it does with cunnilingus.

Use your mouth and tongue generously and creatively. Use your hand as well.