China to host the first Club World Cup football in 2021

China will host the first ever expanded 24 team Club world cup football in 2021,said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.The decision is a recognition for the fast growing football loving population in China and could be a precursor to the country eventually hosting the real World Cup .

Infantino made the announcement after a meeting in Shanghai of the FIFA Council, the decision-making unit of football’s world governing body.It will mean many of the biggest club teams,including eight from Europe — descending on China in June-July 2021.

Infantino confirmed that China, which has made football a national priority under President Xi Jinping, had been the only candidate.”It is a historic decision for football,” he said.