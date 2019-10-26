Teacher arrested for having sex with 17-year-old student

A teacher was arrested by police for having sex with a teen aged student. The incident took place in USA.

Elvia Gonzalez, high school mathematics teacher has been detained for having sex with her student.

Elvia Gonzalez was arrested on October 12. The police has charged h unlawful sexual intercourse and contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense against her.

The incident come into light after the Two students from McFarland High School authorities confiscated cell phones of two students. One of the staff member has noticed that one of the student had a text message from ‘Elvia.’

Upon inquiry, the student identified ‘Elvia’ as Gonzalez . He confessed that he and Elvia Gonzalez had a relationship. Gonzalez said to have sent the students pictures of herself in a bra. Gonzalez allegedly messaged the student ‘I can’t breathe without you’ and ‘I’m only yours,’ .