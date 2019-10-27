Boozed father shoot kills his 17-year-old daughter for trying to prevent his drinking in UP

A boozed-up father shot dead his 17-year-old daughter when she tried to prevent him from drinking further. The unfortunate incident happened in Sambhal district of UP and the father is arrested by UP police.

Nem Singh, 52, a resident of the Bandarai village in the Sambhal district, allegedly shot dead his daughter, Nitesh, from a point-blank range late on Saturday. The girl was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body was sent for an autopsy. Nem Singh resorted to drinking after his wife committed suicide 15 years ago. He was an alcoholic to such an extent that he sold a large part of his agricultural land to buy liquor. Singh’s elder son Gaurav used to object to his father’s drunkenness and the killed girl too sided with her brother later. The deceased girl stayed with her father together with younger brother Saurabh after Gaurav moved to Delhi after marriage.

The mishap happened when Gaurav was not at home.

