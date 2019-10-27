Actress shares her hot dance video as Diwali gift : Watch Here

Actress Shalu Shamu who has starred in a number of movies including ‘Dasavatharam’ and ‘Kandein Kadhalai’ as a child artiste and ‘Sakalakala Vallavan’ and ‘Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam’ as a grown-up. The starlet is famous for coming out in the open about the existence of casting couch in Kollywood and also for releasing her bikini photos and videos at regular intervals.