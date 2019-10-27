Latest NewsCinema

Actress shares her hot dance video as Diwali gift : Watch Here

Oct 27, 2019, 10:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actress Shalu Shamu who has starred in a number of movies including ‘Dasavatharam’ and ‘Kandein Kadhalai’ as a child artiste and ‘Sakalakala Vallavan’ and ‘Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam’ as a grown-up. The starlet is famous for coming out in the open about the existence of casting couch in Kollywood and also for releasing her bikini photos and videos at regular intervals.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close