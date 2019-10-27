Adore your palms with 10 beautiful mehendi designs this Diwali

Indians are geared up to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali.Homes are painted,lighted-up and Rangoli -colorful artistic patterns drawn on floor are laid to celebrate Diwali.Usually new garments are worn and sweets and savouries are distributed through out the neighborhood.Diwali is the biggest celebration of Indian subcontinent and festive mood lasts for 5 days starting with Dhanteras followed by Chotti Diwali and Diwali.Fourth day marks Govardhan pooja and culminating fifth day with Bhai dooj.

Women starts grooming themselves from the day of Dhanteras. Wearing mehendi on hands and feet is considered a good sign as the tradition goes.Here 10 mehendi designs that catch up to latest trends are posted…