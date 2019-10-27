Trump to make a major announcement on Sunday evening,’Something very big has just happened’

US President Donald Trump is set to make a major announcement on Sunday at 9 am EST 1300 GMT (6:30 PM IST), at White House. The White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Saturday

Nothing more is revealed about the nature of the announcement except an unprecedented tweet by the President that ‘Something very big has just happened’.There are opinions that the announcement would either be related to the recent Presidential impeachment proceedings of the Democrats or US actions in Syria. Trump has been frustrated by the US news media’s heavy focus on the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, which he calls an illegitimate witch hunt. Similarly, he found himself in a stalwart when Turkey took advantage of US withdrawal in Syria, exposing Syrian Kurd militia SDFs.

Trump is expected to make the statement in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room-the room he used to announce a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurds is in effect