Actress Sunny Leone’s swimming pool pics from Dubai goes viral : See Pics

Oct 29, 2019, 04:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actress Sunny Leone took off to Dubai vacation recently with her husband Daniel Weber and she is now adding stunning photos from her holiday to her Instagram diaries. In her latest postcard-worthy picture, Sunny Leone can be seen having a gala time in a bikini in a pool. She captioned the post: “Last one of pool/water time. It looks like a postcard!” Sharing another picture from the vacation, in which she can be seen posing with Daniel Weber, Sunny wrote: “Cutie pie!” Check out her posts:

 

Finally some sun!! Thanks Dubai!

Cutie pie!! @dirrty99

