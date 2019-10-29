Latest NewsGulf

New bus route in Dubai announced by RTA

Oct 29, 2019, 07:43 am IST
A new bus route in Dubai was announced on Monday by the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority. The new bus route is announced for Dubai Silicon Oasis.

“A new bus route for #DubaiBus is now available at Dubai Silicon Oasis. Embark on your trip and take the bus route 321 from Dubai Silicon Oasis High B to the Dubai Silicon Oasis Lake at a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours,” the RTA said.

