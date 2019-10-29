Popular actress shares her nude pics on Instagram : See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski shared a sizzling new Instagram photo with her fans, and it’s likely to catch many of her followers’ attention. The update was taken from a high vantage point, and showed Emily lounging on her green couch. Notably, the model opted to go completely nude, as she censored herself with what appears to be an object by her midriff and her hands. Emily was spotted with her knees bent, while she looked down at her chest.

The captions revealed that she was spending time at home, and fans got a look at her living room, too. Her dog could be spotted to the left on a colorful rug, as a large, square coffee table sat between the green couch and a red chair. Paintings adorned the walls, while a mid-century gold lamp could be spotted in the right corner of the room.

View this post on Instagram Mornings at home ? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 28, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

The post is proving to be very popular, garnering over 742,000 likes in the first hour since it was posted. Fans rushed to the comments section to leave their messages for the model. Many of the comments were in foreign languages.