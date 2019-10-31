Actress Malavika Mohanan’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Malavika Mohanan is an Indian film actress, who has predominantly worked in the Malayalam and Tamil films. She has also appeared in a number of Hindi and Kannada films.The daughter of cinematographer K. U. Mohanan, Malavika made her acting debut with the romantic drama Pattam Pole (2013). Following a series of lead roles in Malayalam and Kannada films, she won critical acclaim after appearing in Majid Majidi’s drama film, Beyond the Clouds (2017), portraying a dweller of Mumbai’s dhobi ghat area.

The actress’ latest post has created a frenzy on the internet. In the most recent snap, Malavika can be seen sizzling in a blue smart denim jacket with neon green Boohoo bandeau crop top. The actress has kept her hair open. In the picture, one can also see her navel piercing. She is seen smiling in the image that is winning the hearts of her fans in social media. The Thalapathy 64 actress is the queen of social media as she keeps her fans up to date with all her current moods and the events happening in her life. She has a lot of following on Instagram, giving her all the likes in life.