Rahul Gandhi must give details of foreign trips,says BJP

Rahul Gandhi must inform parliament of the details and purpose of his foreign travel, the ruling BJP said today, raising questions about what it called the Congress leader’s frequent “luxurious trips abroad”.

“We demand details of his foreign trips. He must explain the purpose of each visit and where the finances of each trip are coming from,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said, addressing the media.

Rahul Gandhi is currently on a “meditational trip” abroad, according to the Congress. He had travelled outside the country even earlier this month.

“What is the great secrecy that Rahul Gandhi cannot inform the Lok Sabha secretariat? How does he pay for his luxurious trips abroad? As a public representative and a senior Congress leader, he is expected to disclose details rather than keep them shrouded in mystery,” Mr Rao said.

The Congress MP had travelled abroad 16 times in the last five years, he added.