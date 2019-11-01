British Parliament suspends Indian-origin MP Keith Vaz after drugs for sex inquiry

Longest serving British MP of Asian origin Keith Vaz was suspended from the house of commons for a period of six months, after a disciplinary comittee found him guilty for showing his willingness for buying Cocaine-a Class A drug,to male sex workers.

The disciplinary common standards committee reviewed a widely publicized sting operation in 2016,In which Keith Vaz’s involvement was established.He is also found guilty for paying for sex in 2016. Vaz, 62, has been the longest serving Indian and Asian MP since 1987, elected from Leicester East. The suspension period of six months is the longest ever imposed on any MP in British parliamentary history.

In a scathing report the committee also said there was “convincing evidence” that Mr Vaz was “evasive or unhelpful” during an investigation into his conduct by Commons standards commissioners Kathryn Hudson and Kathryn Stone.