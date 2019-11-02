Angela Merkel gets the brunt of Delhi air pollution, Takes pitch at Diesel transport

German Chancellor Angela Merkel who is completing her two-day visit to India bore the worst stint of pollution in Delhi first hand. The air during her visit was difficult to breathe in with many poisonous components from Diwali crackers making the AQI sore to touch 500 in the index. Saturday afternoon AQI is at ‘hazardous’ level.

Commenting on the air pollution Angela Merkel said the Delhi pollution presented a very good argument for replacing public buses run on diesel with those powered by electricity. Merkel pledged to spend one billion euros–about Rs 8,000 crore at current exchange rate—in the next five years on green urban mobility in India, as part of German-Indian partnership projects. German funds will be used to finance several environment-friendly projects including electric buses.

Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the 5th Intergovernmental meetings on Friday signing several pacts for cooperation in trade, investment, regional security, climate change, defense, artificial intelligence, etc.