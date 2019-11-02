AQI of Delhi improves slightly, Now at ‘severe level ‘category

Saturday morning Delhi’s Air Quality Index lowered a little to come to the ‘Severe’ category from the ’emergency zone’.The government agencies are predicting the air quality will be better in the coming days but will still be tied to ‘Very poor zone’.The AQI condition of Delhi stooped to the emergency level after the Diwali celebrations. A day spent in Delhi is now equivalent to smoking 25 unfiltered cigarettes as per data analysts.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) value at 7:30 am on Saturday was 420. It had touched 484 around 4 pm on Friday. The highest AQI value Delhi has encountered in recent years was 497, on November 6, 2016, when the national capital was engulfed in the worst smog in 17 years.

The authorities had urged citizens not to engage in morning walks or other strenuous exercises and schools will remain shut till November 5 , when AQI is expected to be at better levels.