Dogs painted as Panda cubs, Chinese café irks PETA

A Chinese Café which opened last month in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan province, has gone viral on social media after owner Lu Yunning dyed his six chow-chow puppies to look like pandas.

The Candy Planet Pet Cafe, is also offering the service of dying its customers’ pet dogs for 1,500 yuan(Approx:15,070 Rs). But until now customers have been more interested in taking pictures with painted dogs than signing up for the dye service. But not all the attention the Candy Planet Pet Cafe draws is positive. Many have raised their voices against painting dogs to look like Panda’s -Chinese national animal is breaking ethics.

Now animal rights activists of PETA had also joined the side of the protestors claiming the painting of dogs is harmful to its health.“Coating dogs with chemical dyes is stressful and can even cause allergic reactions on their skin, nose, and eyes,” Jason Baker PETA Asia President said.“PETA urges travelers to stay away from any business that exploits animals for a money-grabbing gimmick,” he said in a statement.

The cafe owner said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs and was spread only on the upper part of their fur, rather than extending down to the base.