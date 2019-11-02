High school teacher arrested for having sex with 17-year-old student

A high school teacher in Charlotte has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a student 46 years her junior.Police say Garinger High School teacher Emma Ogle, 63, of Huntersville was arrested on Halloween and charged with having sex with a student, crimes against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said she is suspended with pay as the investigation continues.Investigators say Ogle began a relationship with a 17-year-old student in the spring which turned sexual sometime over the summer and on Thursday the student told a school staff member about the situation.