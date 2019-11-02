Honeypreet and Dera Sacha Sauda followers acquitted of sedition charges by court

A local court on Saturday dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan and 39 others in the Dera Sacha Sauda violence case. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Sandhir dropped Sections 121 and 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

However, Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja and others will face trial under other charges including Sections 145, 146, 150, 152, and 120 B of the IPC, said defense lawyer Suresh Rohilla. Honeypreet is the adopted daughter of the man-God, Ram Raheem Singh who was arrested on August 25, 2017, alleging multiple rapes following which violent clashes took place. Honeypreet whose real name is Priyanka Taneja was charged by the prosecution for inciting violence in Panchkula August 25, 2017, during which her father was sentenced to life in prison.

