Katie Hill reveals she voted against Trump for his impeachment before resigning from American congress

Katie Hill the Democratic US congresswoman who resigned after allegations of a sexual relationship with her office staff revealed she voted against US President Trump for his abuse of Presidential power.

“As my last vote, I voted on impeachment proceedings because of the deepest abuse of power, including the abuse of power over women,” said Katie Hill in her final speech to Congress.

The California lawmaker admitted that she and her husband engaged in a threesome sexual relationship stint with a female campaign staffer. She clarified again that her relationship had not breached House ethic rules, as it occurred before she took the office. The House Committee on Ethics said it was investigating allegations against the 32-year-old lawmaker.