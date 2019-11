‘My charming brother’ Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wishes SRK good health on his B’day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador. She tied a ‘Raksha’ on SRK’s wrist celebrating the brother-sister relationship.

She wished Khan good health and success and prayed that he continues to keep entertaining people with his films. “Warmest birthday greetings, Shah Rukh @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. We are proud to have you as Brand Ambassador of #Bangla. Keep entertaining us with your films,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

The West Bengal CM who maintains a sisterly affection to SRK also had tweeted lately, “See you at 25th #Kolkata International Film Festival #KIFF2019,” she added. Khan along with other big names of Bollywood will grace the opening of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival on November 8. The festival will be inaugurated by Banerjee.