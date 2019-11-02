Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend Kartarpur inauguration in Pakistan if cleared by Centre, says wife

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who took initial steps for the realization of Kartarpur Corridor will attend the inauguration ceremony at Pakistan only if signed green from the Center said his wife and former Punjab MLA, Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

“He has applied for required clearances as he had received a special invitation from the office of Pak PM Imran Khan for the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor. If he gets the required clearances and permissions, he will certainly go,” Kaur was quoted by news agency ANI.

Sidhu had faced severe criticism when he hugged Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan during his swearing-in ceremony. Sidhu was a special guest in Islamabad as Imran and Sidhu are known friends from their days of Cricket. He urged Imran Khan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor -the main plea of Sikhs in India, during the visit. He had to resign from the Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s cabinet following the wide criticisms which haunted him later.

The 575-member delegation includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Jyoraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, Asha Kumari, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda and Jitin Prasad. The Kartarpur corridor’s opening will provide pilgrims a visa-free link between Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab and the Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur.