‘Salman Khan is my Boss’ says Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi

Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut in 2015’s film ‘Hero’ is all praise for veteran Bollywood hunk Salman Khan for it.”He has always been there as my mentor.” He is my boss, a well-wisher and so am I of his. He has done enough for me and I couldn’t be more grateful” said Sooraj when asked about Salman Khan.

Satellite Shankar his second film is on post-production line-up and is awaiting the release date. In the movie, Sooraj would be cast as an army man and South Indian actress Megha Akash would be the female lead.