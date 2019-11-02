The brave dog who took down Baghdadi to get a White House homecoming

The brave commando dog who made ISIS chief Baghdadi to mole into a tunnel chasing him till his last moments will be given a heroic homecoming at White House this weekend.

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named “Conan” and posted a photomontage on Twitter showing him bestowing a medal of honor on the dog with the legend: “AMERICAN HERO.” Conan was injured during his chase of Baghdadi and is expected to make a full recovery and was already back with his handlers.

It is hinted in the President’s twitter handle that Conan will be conferred ‘Medal of honor’ the highest military medal in the US.