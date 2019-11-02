Woman falls in front of metro train while using phone : Watch Video

Newly released footage shows the moment a commuter, distracted by her phone, walked straight off a platform and into the path of an incoming train in Madrid, Spain.

Madrid Metro released the surveillance video showing the traveller getting up from a bench with her eyes fixed on the phone, as she hears a train pulling into the station.

She walks towards the edge of the platform, where the train doors would otherwise be, failing to notice that the train is still some distance away.