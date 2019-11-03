Disha Patani sets temperature soaring with her hot pictures : See pics

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, the Baghi-2 actress is an social media sensation. The actress once again raised the temperature of netizens by her photos.

Disha Patani is the brand ambassador of the ‘Calvin Klien’ brands. The actress always shares her photos wearing the premium lingerie on her social media handles.

The actress known to be Tiger Shroff’s girlfriend is a fitness freek. Disha is known to be a brand ambassador for fitness who never fails to inspire us by showing off her well toned body.

In the work front, Disha’s last release was ‘Bharat’ with Salman Khan. The actress has wrapped shooting for the film ‘Malang.’ The film will hit screens on 2020.

Disha Patani has 23.8 million followers on Instagram.