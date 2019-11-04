Actress Radhika Apte’s latest magazine shootout goes viral : See Pics

Radhika Apte was recently featured as the ‘Digital Queen’ on the cover of a leading magazine and we couldn’t agree more with the title! Radhika has created a huge impact on the masses with her fabulous presence across the majority of the digital platforms and aced her performance each time.

Recently, the actress was nominated at the International Emmy Awards for her impeccable performance. The stunning diva is unarguably a digital sensation and indeed the first choice for differentiated content.