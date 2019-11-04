Actress Radhika Apte’s latest magazine shootout goes viral : See Pics

Radhika Apte was recently featured as the ‘Digital Queen’ on the cover of a leading magazine and we couldn’t agree more with the title! Radhika has created a huge impact on the masses with her fabulous presence across the majority of the digital platforms and aced her performance each time.
@radhikaofficial is unarguably the internet’s new queen. ? In our November cover, the Emmy nominee talks about her steady rise to stardom, and much more! ? Head to the link in our bio to check the full cover story out. #iDiva #iDivaDigitalCover #RadhikaApte DOP: @kunjgutka Makeup and hair: @kritikagill . . Watch by: @danielwellington . . Wardrobe- Dress: @pankajandnidhi Earrings: @houseofaynat
Recently, the actress was nominated at the International Emmy Awards for her impeccable performance. The stunning diva is unarguably a digital sensation and indeed the first choice for differentiated content.
