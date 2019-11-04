“Foreign cows are not gaumatas”, says BJP state president

Times of India Group’s Bengali newspaper Ei Samay has reported that in a programme organised by ‘Ghosh and Gavi (cow) Kalyan Samiti in Burdwan/Bardhaman city’s Townhall, Ghosh said, “Foreign breed cows are not gaumatas. Our desi cows have gold in their humps. That is why the milk of the desi cow has a golden hue. The foreign breed cows don’t even moo.”

Gopa Ashtami Karyakram at Bardhaman Town organised by “Ghosh and Gavi kalyan Samity”. pic.twitter.com/rB16oQW2AN — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) November 4, 2019