Latest NewsIndia

“Foreign cows are not gaumatas”, says BJP state president

Nov 4, 2019, 09:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Times of India Group’s Bengali newspaper Ei Samay has reported that in a programme organised by ‘Ghosh and Gavi (cow) Kalyan Samiti in Burdwan/Bardhaman city’s Townhall, Ghosh said, “Foreign breed cows are not gaumatas. Our desi cows have gold in their humps. That is why the milk of the desi cow has a golden hue. The foreign breed cows don’t even moo.”

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close