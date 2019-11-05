Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Congress for Babri demolition ,”It was Rajeev Gandhi who laid the foundation of Ram temple”

Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Congress party was also responsible for the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

Owaisi’s statement comes at a time when the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce a judgment any time now in Ayodhya land dispute case.Asaduddin Owaisi accused former PM Rajeev Gandhi for issuing orders to open the locked Babri Masjid. He was referring to the former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole who revealed the groundbreaking statement.

Godbole, who was the home secretary during the Babri Masjid demolition episode, tweeted that Rajiv Gandhi went to the extent of opening the locks of Babri Masjid and the ceremony for laying the foundation stone of the temple was done during his time as prime minister. “Therefore, I have called him the second karsevak of the movement, first was the district magistrate who allowed all this to begin,” he said.