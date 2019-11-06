ICC shares pics of Pakistani couple watching cricket after wedding

Hasan Tasleem, who lives in Detroit Michigan, posted a picture on social media with a letter expressing his love for the game and the Pakistan team and how the newly married Pakistan couple followed the match on the television set in the US on Tuesday after the completion of the wedding.

ICC took note of Hasan Tasleem’s post and also shared it on its official Twitter handle.

Here’s a message we got from a fan in the US ?#CoupleGoals You know it’s love when … pic.twitter.com/4YuGImuXjW — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2019

Hasan message read: “As a die-hard cricket fan, I want to submit a photo from my wedding this past weekend. As per tradition, after the completion of wedding, the bride is bought home for a little traditional ceremony amongst the close family. As we came home (around midnight in Detroit, Michigan, USA) the Pakistan vs Australia T20 game was getting underway. Over the years residing in North America I’ve stayed up at all sorts of odd hours in night to catch team Pakistan play. Even though it was my wedding night, I wasn’t going to miss this game.”

Pakistan are currently touring Australia for a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series. The T20I series opener ended with no result after rain played spoilsport whereas Pakistan lost the 2nd match of the series by 7 wickets, courtesy an unbeaten 51-ball 80 run knock by Steve Smith.