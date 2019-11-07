State government purchases Rs.191 crore new aircraft for Chief Minister

The Gujarat state government ruled by BJP has purchased a new aircraft worth Rs 191 crore for use by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other VIPs like governor and deputy Chief Minister.

The state government officials informed on Wednesday that the swanky two-engine ‘Bombardier Challenger 650’ would be delivered in the next two weeks. The officials also informed that the procurement process for a new aircraft started five years ago.

The aircraft can carry 12 passengers and has a flying range of around 7,000 kilometres, much higher than the present ‘Beechcraft Super King’ aircraft used by the state government. The present ‘Beechcraft Super King’ has been in service for more than 20 years.