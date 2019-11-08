Activist Navlakha seeks arrest shield from Pune court on Bhima Koregoan ,Points no proof for Maoist connection

Activist Gautam Navlakha had filed a pre-arrest bail in Pune court for shielding him from an imminent arrest by the Pune police. Navlakha was advised by Bombay high court to approach the special court for his relief.

Police allege the activist Gautam Navlkha has links to the banned CPI Maoist party and his involvement in Bhima Koregaon violence was associated with this influence. Navlakha pointed out in his affidavit submitted to the court that even after one year the Pune police had failed to produce a piece of single evidence linking him to the Maoist party. They are only raising allegation on the basis of suspicion that Navlakha is acquainted with some members of the banned Maoist party.

In his application, it is submitted that “At any rate, the nature of association to be penal requires complicity in the forbidden violent activity of any such group which is shown to be absent by the prosecution’s own material.” Navlakha challenged the recovery of pamphlets and flyers discovered from him as evidence that could prove he is an active Maoist member. He also sought court attention that he was available to the administration at any point for interrogation but the police did not summon him for data collection and are now seeking to arrest him.

Bhima Koregaon violence occurred in January 2018, on the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregoan fought between the Dalit Mahars (leather workers) who sided with the British against Marathas under Peshwa BajiRao II. The Dalits helped the British to get relief from the Marathas, who they viewed as their oppressors.

The court is expected to deliver ruling on November 12. A similar case occurred in Kerala when the police arrested two law students Alan Shuhaib and Thaha slapping them with UAPA after they discovered Maoist publications and flyers from them