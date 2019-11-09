India to host Men’s Hockey World Cup

India will host the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup. The World Cup will be held from 13th to 29th of January, 2023. This was announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Spain and the Netherlands have been named as the co-hosts of the 2022 Women’s World Cup scheduled to be held from 1st to 22nd of July. The decisions were made during FIH’s Executive Board Meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.

The FIH further said that the venues of both the men’s and women’s World Cups will be announced by the host nations at a later date.

India will, thus, become the first country to stage four men’s Hockey World Cups after having hosted the showpiece in 1982 (Mumbai), 2010 (New Delhi) and 2018 (Bhubaneswar). The Netherlands had hosted three men’s tournaments.