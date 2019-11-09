Sanjay Dutt to play the ‘villain’ in south superstar’s film

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt who has debuted in the Kannada film industry will soon make debut in the Telugu film industry too.

It is rumoured that Sanjay Dutt will be making his debut in Telugu cinema with Balakrishna’s new film, which is referred to as ‘NBK 106’. The actor has been approached to play the main villain in the action thriller, which is expected to go on floors in December. Apparently, talks are underway and an announcement is likely to be made soon.

The film will be directed by Boyapati Sreenu, who is joining hands with Balakrishna for the third time. The team is planning to release the film in May 2020.

Sanjay Dutt is also making his debut in Kannada soon in a negative role in the action drama, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. He will be seen as ‘Adheera’ and has recently begun shooting for his part in Hyderabad.