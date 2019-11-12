Children beats woman official at protection home,CCTV visuals goes viral

A shocking video, showing a group of children assaulting a woman has emerged. It has now come to light that the video is of Gandhi Children Protection Home in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The kids in the video are inmates of the protection home and the woman in the video is Children Welfare Officer Mamata Dubey.

As the video starts, the children, clad in blue uniforms can be seen gathering around Dubey, the conversation between them cannot be heard but it is clear from the body language of the children that the conversation is not a pleasant one.

One of the students, standing on Dubey’s left, then lifts his bag and hits the officer. The startled official gets up from the chair in her defence.

ANI reported that Children Protection House inmates were not happy that Dubey made a complaint to City Magistrate.