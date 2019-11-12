Congress undecided whether to support Shivsena,Says talks on with NCP

The tensed political situation is still not eased with the Congress still indecisive whether to back former NDA ally Shivsena in Maharashtra. Congress party said they will discuss the situation in a meeting called on Tuesday. The party added that talks are on with Nationalist Congress Party on forming an alliance in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Congress MPs have expressed their willingness to back the Shivsena-NCP alliance, but the party high command looks hesitant to back Shivsena who was a former NDA ally since 1989. A group of former Maharashtra CM’s Ashok Chauhan, Prithviraj Chauhan, and Susheel Kumar Shinde along with congress veteran Bala Saheb Tharod met congress President Sonia Gandhi yesterday, to discuss the political crisis.

The 288 member Maharashtra assembly needs a minimum of 145 seats for any party to raise a claim to form a government. Shivsena has 56 seats and NCP has 54 and Congress has 44 seats in Maharashtra. But veteran Congress leaders AK Antony and Mallikaarjun Kharge in Congress High command are sternly against the formation of an alliance government in Maharashtra. Yesterday Shivsena supremo Udhav Thackeray had a telephonic conversation with Sonia Gandhi for assuring Congress support, but reportedly Soniya wished Shivsena good luck to form the government.

The governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited NCP to form a government in Maharashtra and a meeting is scheduled on Monday at 7:30 PM.