Here are some natural ways to boost your breast milk production

Breastfeeding the baby, especially for the first six months, is crucial as it provides all the necessary nutrients. However, nursing can get a little tricky when you don’t know if you are producing enough breast milk to feed your baby. From feeding the baby infrequently, skyrocketing stress levels to even sleep deficiency, there can be a lot of reasons which can lead to decreased milk supply.

Four ways you can increase the breast milk :

1. Check the latch

It does not matter which is your favourite position to breastfeed your little one, as long as he latches properly. A lot of times, mothers get worried about producing insufficient breast milk when the problem lies with the way the baby latches on the breast. If the newborn is latched properly, he/she will be able to drink the milk completely. This will boost the production of breast milk as an effective removal of breast milk signals the body to produce more milk.

2. Breastfeed the baby frequently

Remember that your body functions on the principle of demand and supply. This means when your baby is able to empty the breasts frequently, it will cue your body to make more breast milk to feed the little one. Ideally, your newborn should be fed every two to three hours throughout the day.

3. Make sure you are hydrated

You need to pay attention to the amount of water you are drinking. If you feel that you are not able to produce enough breast milk, drink at least 8-9 glasses of water per day.

4. Breastfeed from both breasts

Start switching between both your breasts while nursing your baby to increase the supply of breast milk. When the baby slows down suckling on the first breast, offer the second breast during the same feed.