Government announces the name of the chief guest to be participated during the next Republic Day celebrations

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations next year. Bolsonaro has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation.

Prime minister Modi met Bolsonaro on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit. The two leaders held “fruitful talks” to strengthen the bilateral ties.

The Brazilian President expressed his readiness and informed Prime Minister Modi that a large business delegation will accompany him to India.

Modi also welcomed the decision of the President to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens.