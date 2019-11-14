Brothers from India faces charges of marriage fraud

Two brothers from India were facing charges related to marriage fraud in USA. A federal grand jury in the US has indicted two Indian brothers named Rajinder and Makhan Singh on charges of a marriage fraud scheme.

It is charged that Rajinder and Makhan Singh, allegedly entered into a conspiracy in 2011 with a woman into a sham marriage for the purpose of evading immigration laws. They will face a maximum total sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of USD 500,000 or both if proven guilty.

As per the chargesheet, Makhan introduced the woman identified as DH to his brother and paid her to marry him and to make false statements to the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (CIS).

The “couple” further staged pictures and opened joint bank accounts, and Makhan made payments for DH’s benefit, including paying for car insurance for a vehicle jointly registered to DH and Rajinder in order to falsely document their relationship and marriage.

The indictment also alleges that Rajinder made false statements to CIS on or about March 11, 2016 and December 14, 2017 when he stated that he did not live at a separate address from DH, when they had lived separately.