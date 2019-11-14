KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Women Entry: Supreme Court announced its verdict

Nov 14, 2019, 10:48 am IST
The Constitution bench of five justices headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has announced its historic verdict on the review pleas on women entry at Sabarimala temple.

The apex court has approved the review petitions and referred the pleas to a broader bench of Supreme Court. The pleas will heard by 7 member bench of the Supreme Court.

