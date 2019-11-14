Sabarimala Women Entry: Supreme Court announced its verdict

The Constitution bench of five justices headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has announced its historic verdict on the review pleas on women entry at Sabarimala temple.

Supreme Court refers to larger bench, the review petitions against the verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups in the #SabarimalaTemple. pic.twitter.com/IC6qH6FmUF — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

The apex court has approved the review petitions and referred the pleas to a broader bench of Supreme Court. The pleas will heard by 7 member bench of the Supreme Court.