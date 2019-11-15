Latest NewsInternational

Social media trolls Pakistan minister over his tweet

Nov 15, 2019, 11:15 am IST
Fawad Hussain Chaudhary, the Science and Technology minister of Pakistan has been subjected to heavy trolling by the Twitter users over his tweet. In a tweet, the Pakistan minister has said will provide internet to people of Kashmir.

“Internet is considered a fundamental right nowadays. I have asked SPRACO to check the feasibility of providing internet to caged citizens of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir via satellite”, Chaudhary tweeted.

The minister has misspelled the name of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO(, a space agency of Pakistan.

The union government has shut down the internet services in jammu and Kashmir after the union cabinet revoked the special status given to the state.

